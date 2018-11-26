North County Sports Highlights

David Willauer — Former Mission Hills Grizzly led the San Francisco 49ers with 6 solos and 1 assist for 7 tackles as they fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-9.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Kenny Stills caught 1 pass for 6 yards for the Miami Dolphins as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-24.

Former El Camino Wildcat Eric Wilson recorded 3 solos 1 assist. 4 total tackles for Riverside College as they fell to Ventura College 31-21.

Former Oceanside Pirate Jordan Miller recorded 3 solo tackles for the Huskies of Washington as they defeated the rival Cougars of Washington State by a 28-15 score for the Apple Cup.

Former El Camino Wildcat alum Chris Brown recorded 1 solo tackle for the Cal Bears as they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes by a 33-21 score.

Former Oceanside Pirate Elijah Holder recorded 2 solos and 1 assist for a total of 3 tackles for Stanford as they defeated UCLA 49-42

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Donovan Laie recorded 1 solo tackle for the Arizona Wildcats as they fell 41-40 to Arizona State.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and current Ohio State Buckeye freshman Chris Olave made headlines for the Bucs as he caught 2 passes for 44 yards, scored 2 touchdowns for 22 yards each and blocked a punt as a teammate returned the ball for a touchdown as they defeated the Wolverines of Michigan 63-20 score.

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Christian Chapman 9 completions out of 19 attempts for 149 yards threw 1 touchdown pass for the Aztecs of San Diego State as they fell to the Rainbows of Hawaii 31-30. Another Carlsbad alum Troy Cassidy recorded 2 solos for the Aztecs.

Former Oceanside Pirate and current Utah State Aggie Justin Tei recorded 3 assisted tackles in their 34-29 defeat of Boise State.

College Basketball

Palomar defeats Orange Coast 87-79 on November 23rd in Palomar Holiday Basketball Tournament. Former Vista Panther Antonio Green led with 18,

On November 24, the Comets of Palomar fell to the Jaguars of Southwestern College 75-55. Former Oceanside Pirate Jacob Camargo contributed with 9.

On November 25, the Comets lost to San Diego Miramar 77-61. Michael Chatman of El Camino led with 24 points. Former Vista Panther Antonio Green contributed with 10 points.

The Palomar Comet ladies basketball team were defeated by East Los Angeles College by a 88-86 score. Clarissa Tate led with 23 points, Lilly Crabtree 15 and Keirara Barton 12.

Former Mission Hills alum Kayla Rooks scored 8 points for the Huskies of Washington as they were defeated by Tulane 63-51. In the 71-64 win over the Blue Devils of Duke, Miss Rooks scored 4 points. Vs. Michigan in the 80-73 win, Miss Rooks scored 2 in the game.

Former Vista Panther Taurus Samuels scored 7 points for the Big Green of Dartmouth as they fell to the University of Buffalo 110-71. Vs. the Dons of the University of San Francisco the Bruin scored his career high of 10 points but fell to USF by a 84-65.

In the Maui Basketball Invitational that was played on the Island of Hawaii the Aztecs in the first game were defeated by Powerhouse Duke by a 90-64 win. Former El Camino Wildcat Devon Watson led with 15 points. In the 79-74 win over Xavier. Devon Watson was 2nd on the team as he contributed 21 points. In the third game vs. Iowa State, as they were defeated by an 87-57 score, Devon Watson scored 8 points