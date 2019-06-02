North County Sports

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets standout Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 2 runs scored for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 13-6.



Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake started for the Seattle Mariners as he had a 2 game win streak snapped as his record improves to 4-6 on the season as he pitched 7 innings gave up 5 hits 2 runs 2 earned 0 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-0.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak came in as a pinch hitter for the Reading Fightin Phils as he went 0 for 1 as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-4.



Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the Round Robin Express 8-1.



Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 3 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-3.

2 Local North County Athletes made headlines for the Cal Bears as Korey Lee from Vista and Sam Wezniak both went 1 for 4 with a single for the Bears as they were defeated by Texas Christian 13-2.