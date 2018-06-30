North County Soroptimists Install New Board

VISTA, CA — June 2018—Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland held its installation of officers at a brunch held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Vista Valley Country Club. The installation had a “Wonder Woman” theme, and board members were annointed with “superhero” hats, capes and glasses to reflect the theme.

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s recent installation of its 2018-19 officers had a “Wonder Woman” theme, with appropriate attire distributed to the incoming board. Pictured are (seated l-r): Assly Sayyar (President), Sherry Luz (Delegate), Allison Metzler (Director of Programs and Delegate). Standing (l-r): Lani Beltrano (President-Elect), Catherine Manis (Secretary), Pat Origlieri (Treasurer), Aleta Dirdo (Assistant Treasurer), Runa Gunnars (Director of Fundraising), Paula Nix (Director of Membership), Dyana Preti (standing in for Delegates Jennifer Luz-Olson and Dee Dee Timmons) and Jackie Piro Huyck (Director of Public Awareness). Visit soroptimistvista.org.

LEFT: Assly Sayyar, newly installed as President of Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland, in keeping with the “Wonder Woman” theme of the club’s installation brunch at Vista Valley Country Club, strikes a pose after receiving her Superhero cape and glasses. Sayyar is an attorney and small business owner who lives in Vista.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization for business and professional women, working to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and worldwide.