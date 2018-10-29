North County Schools Headed To CIF Division Playoffs

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer –In the Open Division the top seed Falcons of Torrey Pines will host the 4th seed Knights of San Marcos

In another Open Division game the 2nd seed Dons of Cathedral Catholic will host the 4th seed Lancers of Carlsbad.

In the Division I bracket, the top seed Mavericks of LaCosta Canyon will receive a bye in a first round and will host on November 9th the winner of the 8th seed Broncos of Rancho Bernardo and the 9th seed Mission Hills Grizzlies.

In another Division I bracket, the 12th seed Wildcats of El Camino will travel to 5th seed Steele Canyon on November 2nd.

The Oceanside Pirates 7th seed in Division I will host Otay Ranch on November 2nd the winner of this game will travel to Eastlake High School and will take on the Titans in a second round contest on November 9th.

For the Division II First Round games, the 6th seeded Vista Panthers will host 11th seed Bishop’s School. The winner of that contest will take on the 3rd seed Jaguars of Valley Center in the quarter finals on November 9th.

In another Division II first round game the 10th seed Golden Eagles of San Pasqual will be at the 7th seed Mira Mesa Marauders. The winner of this game will be at Poway High School on November 9th.

In a Division III first round game, the 11th seed Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista will travel to 6th seed Santa Fe Christian with the winner taking on 3rd seed Monte Vista on November 9th.

In a Division V showdown the Patriots of Orange Glen top seed will receive a bye in the first round and will await the winner of the 8th seed Castle Park and 9th seed Marantha Christian contest on November 9th.

In a Division V game the Eagles of Tri City Christian received a bye in their first round game as they will await the winner of the 10th seed Calapatria vs. 7th seed Palo Verde Valley on November 9th

In a semi final Division VI round game the 2nd seed Crusaders of Calvin Christian from Escondido, CA will host the 3rd seed Lions of San Diego Jewish Academy. Will await the winner of the top seed Foothills Christian vs. 4th seed Borrego Springs game. The Finals for Division VI will be at a site to be determined.