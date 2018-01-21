Rhea Mursalin…With its theme of ‘Reclaiming our power,’ thousands of women, men, and children gathered to demonstrate their views on social, as well as political, issues at Palomar College, in participation of North County San Diego’s Women’s March for 2018. This march, hosted by the North County San Diego Women in Solidarity, brought out a huge crowd of people all dedicated to making their voices heard. The event opened its gates at around 10:00am last Saturday, January 20, and the amount of people that had assembled and were waiting outside cheering was immense. Upon arrival at Palomar, opening statements about the event were made and motivational music was played, including “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten, and “This Little Light of Mine,” to which everyone loudly sang along. People from all over the county had gathered with homemade signs expressing any idea that they thought needed attention. One man held a sign which spoke on the fact that he was marching for his daughter’s and his granddaughter’s future. Whilst other signs also depicted inspirational and unifying words including: “A woman’s place is in the resistance,” “Fight like a girl,” “America is great because of women, People of color, LGBTQ people, Immigrants, & People of Religions,” “Women’s rights are human rights,” “We cannot succeed when half of us are held back,” “Rights are not up for grabs, and neither are we,” “Make America Kind Again,” and thousands more just like these mentioned here.

Photos by Rhea Mursalin

The march began at 11:30am and took the distance of 1.2 miles of walking on W. Mission Road in San Marcos, followed by a return to the Palomar College. The surrounding roads were closed off to cars as the attendees took to the streets with their signs, flags, cheerfulness, and chants. Those marching yelled chants together such as, “This is what democracy looks like,” “Refugees are welcome here,” “We need a leader, not a creepy tweeter,” “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now,” “My body, my choice,” “What do we do when they attack? We fight back,” and “Love not hate, that’s what makes America great.” The people, combined with the signs, chants, and energy in the atmosphere during the march showed the dedication of warriors and fighters all looking for change in the country. After the march, the rally at Palomar commenced with speakers who addressed a variety of topics from voter registration, to freedom of the media. Some of the speakers were Deborah King, Isabel Solis, Olga Bryan, and Lori Walkington, just to name a few. Overall, the 2018 Women’s March of North County San Diego was a huge success that touched the hearts of many and united the lives of all.

For more information on the Women’s March click on the links below:

http://womensmarchnorthcountysd.com/womens-march-sd-2018/

https://www.facebook.com/NCSDWIS/