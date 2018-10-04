North County Residents Star In NEW SD Dance Show

A new immersive dance show created by Keone & Mari Madrid and Hideaway Circus will premiere in San Diego, California this September titledBEYOND BABEL. Starring Keone and Mari in the lead roles, the production is inspired by the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet and current social stories from all over the world. BEYOND BABEL is told entirely through the style of West Coast Urban Dance and will begin preview performances September 29, 2018 in a new immersive theater space, called the Beyond Babel Theater (2625 Imperial Avenue, San Diego CA 92102), near Downtown San Diego. Tickets are available now by visiting www.BeyondBabelShow.com.

BEYOND BABEL is about the division of families, friends, and a community of people as authorities decide to build a wall between them. We follow two divinely linked lovers as they reconcile with the rising tensions of a populace cut in half. The show is set to a contemporary soundtrack and features a cast of twelve elite dancers.

The production features a special immersive seating design: the orchestra sections move forwards and backwards laterally throughout the theater. Since the orchestra seat sections move, the audience experiences multiple perspectives of the performers and sets. BEYOND BABEL also features large crochet backdrops, art installations, and yarn-based props created by acclaimed artist London Kaye.

Keone and Mari Madrid, San Diego residents,are the co-creators and stars of BEYOND BABEL. They are dancers and choreographers, teachers and creatives, and husband and wife, individually starting out on their own paths and eventually finding each other through dance. Notable work includes: starring in and choreographing for Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” music video, a New York Times Square Billboard, “The Ellen Show,”“So You Think You Can Dance,” Mark Ronson, Flying Lotus & Kendrick Lamar, SKY: A 3D Musical, “Dancing With the Stars,” nominations for best choreography at the MTV Video Music Awards and the UK Video Music Awards, Kpop artists, viral videos, multiple champions at major dance competitions, global dance instructors and more. Their Youtube videos have been viewed over 2 billion times. Last summer they starred on the hit NBC show “World of Dance.” Most recently, Keone and Mari have published “Ruth” the first ever dance book, a multi-media experience combining dance, writing, illustration, music and video.

“Current social issues and conversations are a huge motivation to this story,” said Keone Madrid. “In the times that we’re in with social media, instant gratification and more, we noticed that people are starting to put more value and interest into experiences. Providing an unforgettable experience is such an important aspect to this project.”

“It’s been a long time dream of ours to create a full length dance show,” said Mari Madrid. “It’s a bit surreal that we’re finally in a place to be making that a reality. We’re also so excited to be collaborating again with Hideaway Circus to make this a new, fresh, and unique show experience.”

Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner are the Brooklyn the based production company Hideaway Circus. They are the other co-creators behind BEYOND BABEL, and it will be their second collaboration with Keone and Mari Madrid. Their previous live show together was a genre-defying slasher circus show titled SLUMBER, and described by Time Out NY as “contemporary, sexy and a little bit dangerous.” The production played for multiple seasons in New York and Australia. In February of 2018, they released the first ever circus and dance show designed specifically for viewing in virtual reality. Their other live productions theThe Miss Behave Gameshowis now playing at Bally’s Casino in Las Vegas. Josh and Lyndsay also the host award-nominated Hideaway Podcast, a podcast where they discuss current circus and theatre news and interview artists and entrepreneurs in the industry.

“Lyndsay and I are thrilled to be collaborating with Keone and Mari again,” said Josh Aviner. “Their style of West Coast Urban dance hasn’t been presented in a live format like this before, and it’s a very exciting opportunity to develop material and scenes with this unusual and immersive seating layout.”

“I feel like the chance to see these dancers up-close, and not on a screen, combined with art installations by London is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Lyndsay Magid Aviner.

London Kaye is a street artist based in Brooklyn, New York and Los Angeles, CA. Her unique use of crochet to create art pieces made entirely of yarn has attracted the attention of major media outlets, globally recognized brands, and an engaged following on social media. Stories on Kaye and her work have been featured in The New York Times, CBS This Morning, The Huffington Post, Buzzfeed and Elle. She has adorned the windows of ABC Carpet and Home and has recently crocheted pieces for major brands including Red Valentino, Starbucks, Miller Lite, Chex Mix, The Gap, and the TBS Network. According to Condé Nast Traveller, “London Kaye is the one to watch.” Still to this day, and true to her street art roots, most of her pieces are hung on fences in public places. Her work has been spotted on city streets ranging from New York to Venice Beach and Rome to Mexico City.

“I am so excited to be a part of Beyond Babel,” said London Kaye. “I have been given the creative freedom to build sets, props, and costumes from the ground up, to make things you have never seen before created out of yarn.”

In addition to the crochet pieces designed by London Kaye, the production will be designed by Brandon Arii. Brandon is a production designer, art director, and custom fabricator from Riverside, California. He has designing and built sets, props, and art installations T.V., commercials, films, music videos, dance competitions, music festivals, and other events. Some of the clients Brandon has worked for include Audi, Google, Direct TV, YouTube, Land Rover, Samsung, Absolute, Katy Perry, Wiz Kalifa, Pharrell Williams, and many others. His works have been seen at events such as Electric Daisey Carnival (Las Vegas and New York), Burning Man, Beyond Wonderland, Escape, Countdown, Factory 93, Audiotistic, Air and Style, Middlelands, Pemberton Music Festival, Tortuga Music Festival, along with many other private events.

The costumes will be designed by Junlyn Delas Alas. A graduate of FIDM and a member of the Motion Picture Costuumers IATSE Local 705, Junlyn has now had her work showcased across platforms and artists of all kinds. From designing for Urban Dance crews like The Kinjaz to hip hop artists like Taboo (Black Eyed Peas) to working on feature films like Widows or Who’s Driving Doug, Junlyn has taken pride in creating something from conception to completion. Her work has been celebrated on various stages such as NBC’s World of Dance, MTV America’s Best Dance Crew, and the Golden State Warriors Half Time Show.

“With every project, it is my goal to create the perfect costume that silently enhances a scene while allowing a performer to confidently tell their story” said Junlyn Delas Alas.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.beyondbabelshow.com.

