North County Regional Firefighter/Paramedic Testing San Diego North County

Participating agencies:

Carlsbad

Del Mar

Encinitas

Escondido

North County Fire Protection District

Oceanside

Poway

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District

San Marcos

Solana Beach

Vista

REQUIREMENTS:

Current California or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic license. You may participate in the test if you are nearing the end of your internship with your current paramedic program.

Desirable:

– California State accredited fire academy certificate

– California State Firefighter I certificate

TESTING:

The Firefighter/Paramedic test consists of a 100-question written test and physical ability test. C andidates receiving a passing score on both portions of the test are placed on a hiring list for the participating fire agencies.

The next exam is Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the San Marcos Public Safety Training Facility. Candidates with passing written exam scores will be permitted to take the physical ability test immediately following.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES:Immediate openings are available. Candidates with passing test scores will be placed on an applicant list for six (6) months (the list may be extended). The applicant list will be available to participating San Diego North County fire agencies as a source for potential candidates for employment as a Firefighter 1 / Paramedic.

COST: NO CHARGE – APPLICATION DEADLINE: Monday, October 8, 2018

Click here for → Physical Ability Test Info

Click here for → Regional Fire Fighter Test Application

The application is now online; please do not submit physical hard copies of applications/attachments. Candidates who do not submit all documents requested will be disqualified from the testing process. ALL NOTIFICATIONS WILL BE MADE VIA EMAIL; please provide an email address in the space provided on the application.

Testing Application Filing Deadline: Monday, October 8, 2018