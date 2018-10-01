Loading...
North County Regional Firefighter/Paramedic Testing San Diego North County

FIRE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAMS

Regional Employment Testing Info  – San Diego – North County Regional Firefighter/Paramedic Testing (for  San Diego North County Regional employment opportunities).

Participating agencies:

Carlsbad

Del Mar

Encinitas

Escondido

North County Fire Protection District 

Oceanside

Poway  

Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District 

San Marcos

Solana Beach

Vista

REQUIREMENTS:
Current California or National Registry Emergency Medical Technician-Paramedic license. You may participate in the test if  you are nearing the end of your internship with your current paramedic program.

Desirable:
– California State accredited fire academy certificate
– California State Firefighter I certificate

TESTING:

  • The Firefighter/Paramedic test consists of a 100-question written test and physical ability test. Candidates receiving a passing score on both portions of the test are placed on a hiring list for the participating fire agencies.
  • The next exam is Saturday,  October 20, 2018 at the San Marcos Public Safety Training Facility. Candidates with passing written exam scores will be permitted to take the physical ability test immediately following.

EMPLOYMENT  OPPORTUNITIES:Immediate openings are available. Candidates with passing test scores will be placed on an applicant list for six (6) months (the list may be extended). The applicant list will be available to participating San Diego North County fire agencies as a source for potential candidates for employment as a Firefighter 1 / Paramedic.

COST: NO CHARGE – APPLICATION DEADLINE:      Monday, October 8, 2018 

Click here for  →             Physical Ability Test Info 

Click here for  →             Regional Fire Fighter Test Application

The application is now online; please do not submit physical hard copies of applications/attachments.

Candidates who do not submit all documents requested will be disqualified from the testing process.  ALL NOTIFICATIONS WILL BE MADE VIA EMAIL; please provide an email address in the space provided on the application.

Testing Application Filing Deadline:  Monday, October 8, 2018

Upcoming Testing Dates

October 21, 2017
January 20, 2018
April 21, 2018
July 21, 2018
October 20, 2018

EEO/AA/ADA. If you require reasonable accommodation in the testing process, please call (760) 744-1150  x 1704 at least 7 days before the scheduled test date.

