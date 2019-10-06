North County Quilters’ Association October Meeting



North County Quilters’ Association’s next meeting features Guest Speaker Jeana Nash, who will share all about the organization “Days for Girls – a Worldwide Effort” October 21st, from 6:30pm – 8:00pm at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1087 W Country Club Lane, Escondido, CA 92026. Doors open at 5:45pm. Free parking is available on-site. Free admission for first time guests! Regular admission is $5/meeting or $30/annual membership.

In addition to the Guest Speaker, our meeting will include our White Elephant Boutique (Open for Shoppers at 5:45pm), Guild Business updates, and lots of opportunities to bring home some special goodies: mini quilt raffle, block of the month raffle, fat quarters contest, door prizes.

Our Guild year is off to a great start and we invite you to come see what our organization is all about. For more information about this meeting, or our Guild in general, please visit our website www.ncountquilters.com, our Facebook and Instagram pages, or email marketing@ncountyquilters.com.