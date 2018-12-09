North County Participants In 55th Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-LaCosta Canyon High School-Carlsbad, CA: The following North County Wrestlers competed at the 55th Annual Jimmy Hamada Invitational that was held at LaCosta Canyon High School here is how they placed.
San Marcos 8th place with 128.5 points
Christian Navida 3rd at 138
Kymani Yamboa 1st at 152
Allen Salgado, 7th at 285
LaCosta Canyon 16th place with 104 points
Aiden Baker, 5th at 152
Ben Houri 5th at 171
Joe Curtis, 5th at 182
Carlsbad 40th with 37.5 points
George Aguilar, 3rd at 113
Oceanside 34th place tied with 45 points
Shane Hansen 3rd at 195
Vista 33rd place with 49 points.
220 Nathan Miller, 5th place
Mission HIlls tied for 51st place with 25 points
Jayce Jovero, 6th at 220