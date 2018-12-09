North County Participants In 55th Jimmy Hamada Invitational Wrestling Tournament

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-LaCosta Canyon High School-Carlsbad, CA: The following North County Wrestlers competed at the 55th Annual Jimmy Hamada Invitational that was held at LaCosta Canyon High School here is how they placed.

San Marcos 8th place with 128.5 points

Christian Navida 3rd at 138

Kymani Yamboa 1st at 152

Allen Salgado, 7th at 285

LaCosta Canyon 16th place with 104 points

Aiden Baker, 5th at 152

Ben Houri 5th at 171

Joe Curtis, 5th at 182