North County MLB

David Willauer-Contributing Writer….. Former Vista High product Trevor Cahill improves his record to 4-3 on the season as he pitched 6.2 innings gave up 8 hits 1 run which was earned 1 walk and struck out 8 Giants batters as they defeated the San Francisco Giants by a 7-1 score. With the bat Trevor Cahill went 1 for 2 with a single.

Former Palomar Comet and Rancho Buena Vista Standout Tony Wolters went 0 for 2 with 2 walks and scored a run but the New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies by a 9-3 score.

Former Palomar College Nick Vincent improves his record to 3-1 to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox. Nick Vincent pitched 1 inning and struck out 1 batter

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt made an appearance in relief as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Houston Astros by a 4-2 score. Hoyt went 1 1/3 innings gave up 2 hits 1 walk and struck out 2 batters.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 as he struck out once as the White Sox of Chicago were defeated by the Seattle Mariners 4-3. For the Seattle Mariners, Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1 inning and struck out 1 batter.

The Charleston River Dogs came back with 3 runs in the top of the 9th inning defeated the Lakewood Blue Claws by a 5-4 score. Former LaCosta Canyon Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 with a double, rbi and he scored 1 run in the defeat.