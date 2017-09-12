North County MLB Spotlights

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Chicago White Sox by a 9-2 score. Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 in the game with a walk.

The Minnesota Twins defeated the kansas City Royals by a 8-5 score. Former Vista High product Trevor Cahill made an appearance in relief for Kansas City as he pitched 1.1 innings gave up 3 hits 3 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 1 strikeout.

The Seattle Mariners defeated the Anaheim Angels by a 4-3 score. Former Falbrook High Mike Leake won his second ballgame in a row for the Seattle Mariners as his record improves to 9-12 and he pitched 6 innings, gave up 6 hits 3 runs 2 earned and 5 strikeouts. Former Palomar product Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1 inning gave up 1 hit and struck out 1 batter.

In the second game of a doubleheader former Palomar Comet Nick Hoyt made a relief appearance for the Houston Astros as they lost the second game of a doubleheader 11-1. Nick Hoyt pitched 1.1 innings gave up 2 hits 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by an 8-1 score. Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters made an appearance at catcher today for the Rockies as he went 1 for 4 with a single.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim defeated the Seattle Mariners by a 5-3 score as former Palomar product Nick Vincent made an appearance was the loser at 3-2 as he pitched 2/3 of an inning gave up 2 hits 3 runs 3 runs 3 earned and 1 walk.