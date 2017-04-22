North County MLB Spotlight

Former Vista Star Trevor Cahill improves his record to 1-2 to pace the Padres to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Cahill pitched 7 innings, gave up 3 hits, recorded 6 strikeouts.

The Seattle Mariners lost to the Oakland A’s by a 3-1 score. Former Palomar Star Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 walk.

4-22-17…Former Palomar Standout Tyler Saladino played for the White Sox today as he went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 strikeout and stole second base but the ChiSox were defeated by a 7-0 scored by the Cleveland Indians.

4-21-17… Former Palomar Product Tony Wolters caught for the Rockies as with the bat with 3 for 4 with 1 double and 2 singles along with 1 strikeout and 1 run scored to pace the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 win over the San Francisco Giants.