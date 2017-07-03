North County MLB Spotlight

David Willauer-Contributing Writer Former LaCosta Canyon Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 and scored a 1 to pace the Lakewood Blue Claws to a 8-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns.

Former Palomar College standout James Hoyt pitching for the Houston Astros as they defeated the New York Yankees by an 8-1 score. Hoyt went pitched 1 inning gave up 2 hits

Trevor Cahill former Vista High product is in rehab with the El Paso Chihuahuas the triple AAA team of the San Diego Padres.

Former Palomar product Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1/3 of an inning gave up 4 hits 2 runs 2 earned as they defeated the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 5-3.