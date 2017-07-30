North County MLB Highlights

David Willauer-Contributing Writer…In a see saw battle the Boston Red Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals by a 9-8 score in 10 innings. Former Vista High alum Trevor Cahill made his debut for the Royals as he pitched 4 innings gave up 8 hits gave up 5 runs that were earned gave up 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 1 inning in relief as they defeated the New York Mets 3-2

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Washington Nationals by a 3-2 score. Former Rancho Bernardo Vista and Palomar Comet product Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 with 2 strikeouts and 1 walk.

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 as former Fallbrook product Mike Leake pitched for the Red Birds today and is the loser at 7-9 pitched 5 innings gave up 4 hits 3 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.