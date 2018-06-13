North County MLB Highlights for Tuesday, June 12

David Willbauer–Contributing Writer ….Former Fallbrook Warrior Mike Leake won his 4th game in a row as his record improves to 7-3 on the season. He pitched 6 innings gave up 4 hits, 1 earned run, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts for the Seattle Mariners as they defeated the Anaheim Angels by a 6-3 score.

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt made a relief appearance for the Fresno Grizzlies as he pitched 2 innings gave up 2 hits 2 runs and struck out 2 batters as the Grizzlies were defeated by the Oklahoma City Dodgers by a 5-4 score.

Former San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 0 for 4 for the Chicago Cubs as they were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers by a 4-0 score.