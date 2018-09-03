North County MLB Highlights for 9-3-18

Former University of San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 0 for 4 for the Chicago Cubs as they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Former Vista High Panther Alum Trevor Cahill started for the very improved Oakland A’s as he pitched 5 innings gave up 4 hits 3 runs 2 earned 1 walk and struck out 3 batters as they defeated the New York Yankees by a 6-3 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and scored 1 run for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Montgomery Biscuits by a 4-3 score.