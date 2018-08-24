North County MLB Highlights for 8-23-18

Former Vista High Panther alum Trevor Cahill started for the Oakland A’s as the loser at 5-3 he pitched 5 innings gave up 8 hits 5 runs 5 earned walked 2 and struckout 2 batters. The A’s fell to the Minnesota Twins 6-4

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 2 for 4 with a home run and a single, scored 2 runs and contributed with 2 rbi’s for the Colorado Sky Sox as they defeated the Iowa Cubs 8-1

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Clearwater Threshers as they fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays by a 4-1 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 3 with a solo home run for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Mississippi Braves 7-4.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Ross Berberet went 1 for 4 with a double and 1 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Missoula Osprey by a 10-7 score.