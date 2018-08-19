North County MLB Highlights for 8-18-18

Former Vista High Panther Alum Trevor Cahill improves his record to 5-2 for the red hot Oakland A’s as he pitched 7 innings gave up 1 hit 1 run and struck out 7 batters as they defeated the Houston Astros in a Western Division battle by a 7-1 score.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Kingston Liniak went 1 for 3 with a single rbi for the GCL Tigers as they fell to the GCL Yankees East 7-1

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 1 for 4 with a triple and scored on an rbi single as the Colorado Sky Sox defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers by a 3-2 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 5 for the Clearwater Threshers for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 4-0.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Reese Berberet went 1 for 4 with a single for the Grand Junction Rockies as they fell 8-1 to the Helena Brewers.