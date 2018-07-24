Loading...
North County MLB Highlights for 7-23-18

David Willauer –Former San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 0 for 4 with 2 strikeouts in the game for the Chicago Cubs as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 7-1 score.

Former Palomar Standout Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the Washington Nationals 6-1.
Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens went 1 for 4 with a single and a run score for the San Antonio Mission as they defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks  a 2-1 score.
Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the St. Lucie Mets 3-0.
Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a double, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Mississippi Braves 7-3
