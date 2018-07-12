Loading...
North County MLB Highlights for 7-11-18

Former Rancho  Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a triple and a run score for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 19-2 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos by a 3-2 score.

Former University of San Diego Torero Kris Bryant came off the disabled list as he started for the Chicago Cubs as he went 1 for 5 with a solo home run 2 rbi’s and scored 1 run as the Cubbies fell short to the San Francisco Giants by a 5-4 score.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they were defeated by the Miami Marlins by a 5-4 score.
Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles, 1 run scored and 1 rbi for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by a 4-0 score
