Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Chattanooga Lookouts by a 13-5 score.

Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt came in relief for the Fresno Grizzlies as he pitched 1 inning and recorded 1 strikeout and defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes by a 5-2 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single 1 run scored 1 rbi for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Florida Firefrogs by a 7-6 score.