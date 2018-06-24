North County MLB Highlights for 6-23-18

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the Miami Marlins by a 6-2 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Mike Leake started on the mound today for the Seattle Mariners improves his record to 8-4 on the season and pitched 8 innings gave up 3 hits 0 runs 0 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts as they defeated the Boston Red Sox 7-2.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak made an appearance as a pinch runner for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Dunedin Blue Jays by a 6-5 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Tennessee Smokies by a 14-4 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Reese Berberet went 0 for 4 for the Grand Junction Rockies as they fell to the Ogden Raptors by a 8-5 score.