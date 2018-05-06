North County MLB Highlights for 5-5-18 by David A. Willauer

David A. Willauer — Former San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 1 for 5 in the contest with a double as the Chicago Cubs were defeated by the St. Louis Cardinals by a 8-6 score.

Former Vista High Panther product Trevor Cahill made an appearance as starting pitcher for the Oakland A’s as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in 12 innings by a 2-0 score. The former Panther didn’t get the win in today’s game but he pitched 6 innings gave up 4 hits 1 walk and 12 strikeouts.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 1 inning gave up 1 hit and recorded 1 strikeout as they defeated the Los Angeles Angels by a 9-8 score in 11 innings.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens came in and pinched hit for teammate Ty France as he walked in for an rbi and scored a run as San Antonio Missions defeated the Cropus Christi Hooks by a 9-8 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 0-4 and struck out 4 times for the Clearwater Threshers as they were defeated by the Dunedin Blue Jays by a 7-3 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior product Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 in the ballgame with 2 strikeouts as the Inland Empire 66ers were defeated by the Stockton Ports by a 7-0 score.