North County MLB Highlights for 5-25-18

David Willauer — Former Palomar Comet and Rancho Buena Vista standout Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single, a run scored and 1 rbi to pace the Colorado Rockies to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Former University of San Diego product Kris Bryant went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 2 rbi’s as the Cubs defeated the San Francisco Giants by a 6-2 score.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino went 0 for 4 for the Milwaukee Brewers as they defeated the New York Mets by a 4-3 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance as he pitched 1 inning gave up 1 hit as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Minnesota Twins by a 2-1 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick product Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 1 double 1 single 2 rbi’s and scored 2 runs for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals by a 7-1.

Former Falbrook High Warrior product Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 4 with 1 strikeout for the Mobile Bay Bears as they were defeated by the Biloxi Shuckers by a 6-4 score.