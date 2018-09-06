North County MLB Highlights and MLB Playoffs 9-6-18

Former San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 with a double and an rbi for the Clearwater Threshers as they fell to the Daytona Beach Tortugas by a 6-5 score in a Best out of 3 playoffs. This series is tied at 1 game a piece.

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Mike Leake started for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 6 innings gave up 7 hits 2 runs and struck out 4 batters as they defeated the Baltimore Orioles by a 5-2 score.