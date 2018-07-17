North County MLB Highlights 7-16

David Willauer — Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Jackson Generals by a 6-5 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Reese Berberet went 1 for 4 with a triple for the Grand Junction Rockies as they fell to the Great Falls Voyagers by a 5-0 score.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Kingston Liniak now playing for the Gulf Coast Tigers East went 1 for 5 for the Gulf Coast Tigers East as they fell to the Gulf Coast Phillies by a 9-2 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Phil Evans coming off the injured list went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored as the 51’s fell to the Salt Lake Bees by a 10-5 score.