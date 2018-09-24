Loading...
North County MLB Highlights

David Willauer — Former Vista High Panther alum Trevor Cahill made an appearance as a starter for the Oakland A’s as he is the loser in the game at 6-4 and pitched 3.1 innings gave up 5 hits 5 runs 3 earned and struck out 5 batters as they fell to the Minnesota Twins by a 5-1 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance on the mound for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 0 innings gave up 3 hits 1 run 1 earned as they fell to the Texas Rangers by an 8-1 score.

Former University of San Diego Torero alum Kris Bryant went 1 for 5 with a single and scored a run for the Chicago Cubs as they were defeated by the Chicago White Sox 10-4.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers as he struck out in the contest but the Brew Crew defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-3.
Former Rancho Bernardo Longhorn and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 0 for 2 for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks by a 6-2 score.
