North County MLB Highlights

David Willauer– Former Vista High Panther Alum Trevor Cahill improves his record to 3-2 on the season pitched 6 innings gave up 5 hits 2 runs 2 earned 2 walks 6 strikeouts and 1 home run to pace the Oakland A’s to a 6-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Former Fallbrook Alum Mike Leake pitched for the Seattle Mariners as they fell 5-2 to the Houston Astros. The former Warrior athlete pitched 6 innings gave up 8 hits 3 runs 3 earned and struck out 4 batters and his record goes to 8-7.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Kingston Liniak went 1 for 5 with a double and a run scored for the Gulf Coast Tigers East ball club as they were defeated by the Gulf Coast Blue Jays East 11-5.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens went 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Corpus Christi Hooks by a 5-4 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick standout Mickey Moniak went 3 for 4 with a run scored with 1 double and 2 singles for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a 4-2 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with a strikeout for the New York Mets as they fell to the Washington Nationals by a 25-4 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Ross Berberet went 2 for 3 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Ogden Raptors 8-7