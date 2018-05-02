North County MLB Highlights 5-1-18

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar product Tony Wolters for the Colorado Rockies went 0 for 3 in the batting department. Former USD Torero Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 with a single for the Cubs as they were defeat by the Colorado Rockies by a 3-1 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance on the mound in relief for the Seattle Mariners as he went 1 inning gave up 1 hit and recorded 2 strikeouts as they defeated the Oakland A’s 6-3

Former LaCosta Canyon product Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and 1 run scored for the Clearwater Threshers as they were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a 4-3 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval made an appearance at bat for the Inland Empire 66ers as he went 0 for 3 as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the 66ers by a 3-2 score.