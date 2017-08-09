North County MLB Highlights

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer… In a battle of Show Me State Teams from the State of Missouri, 2 locals from North County got to showcase their highlights on the mound between Mike Leake from Fallbrook and Trevor Cahill from Vista.

The Cardinals won by a 8-5 score. For Mike Leake, he went 5 innings, gave up 11 hits, 5 runs 4 earned 1 walk and 5 strikeouts. For Trevor Cahill, he went 2 1/3 innings gave up 4 hits 3 runs 3 earned 5 walks and 1 strikeouts. Both starting pitchers didn’t get the win or the loss.

The Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the New Orleans Zephyrs by a 5-2 score. Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar College Tony Wolters in the game went 0 for 5 in the contest.