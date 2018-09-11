North County MLB & Football Highlights

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer– Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill started on the mound for the Oakland A’s as he pitched 2.2 innings gave up 2 hits 3 runs 3 earned 6 walks and struck out 1 batter as they defeated the Texas Rangers 7-3.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made a relief appearance on the mound for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 1 inning and struck out 1 batter as they defeated the New York Yankees 3-2.

NFL & College Football News

Leon Hall, the former product out of Vista High School and the University of Michigan who has been with the New York Giants for a long time made his debut along with new head football coach John Gruden for the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams by a 33-13 score. The former Panther alum in today’s game recorded 4 tackles and assisted on 2 tackles for a total of 6. Oakland will travel to Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO to take on the Broncos next Sunday. Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Kenny Stills 4 receptions for 106 yards for the Miami Dolphins and scored 2 touchdown receptions of 10 and 75 yards and defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-20. Former Mission Hills Grizzly, Brigham Young University Cougar and first round draft pick Fred Warner led the San Francisco 49ers with 12 tackles as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 24-16. Former Carlsbad Lancer Christian Chapman went 6 completions out of 11 attempts for 112 yards injured his knee and is doubtful when he will be returning for the Aztecs as they defeated Sacramento State 28-14. Another Lancer alum Troy Cassidy registered 1 assisted tackle.

Palomar Comets Football News-Former Carlsbad High Lancer alum Shea Morales started for the Comets of Palomar College as he passed the ball 5 completions out of 5 attempts for 51 yards and scored on a 1 yard touchdown the only one of the game as they fell to the Jaguars of Southwestern College by a 42-6 score.