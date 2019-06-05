Loading...
North County MLB & College Recap

By   /  June 5, 2019  /  No Comments

David Willauer –Former Rancho Buena Vista alum Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single and an rbi for the Colorado Rockies as they lost to the Chicago Cubs 6-3.

 

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 3 with a single and 1 run scored for the Reading Phillies as they were defeated by the Akron Rubber Ducks 8-5. 

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with a home run and a single with 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-3. 

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 5 with 1 RBI and 1 run scored for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Salt Lake Bees 7-5.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles for the Mobile Bay Bears as they lost to the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-4. 

