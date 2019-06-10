North County MLB & College Recap

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 2 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Colorado Rockies as they lost to the New York Mets 5-3.

Stephen J. Strasburg… former alum West Hills (CA) High Strasburg held San Diego to one run and six hits in seven innings while striking out six. He improved to 8-2 in his career against the Padres and to 4-1 in five starts at Petco Park with Padres losing game 4 5-2 Sunday afternoon. He pitched at West Hills High in suburban Santee before pitching for the late Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn at San Diego State.

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with 1 single and 2 rbi’s for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Las Vegas Aviators by a 5-2 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with a single and a run scored for the Reading Phillies as they lost to the Harrisburg Senators 6-1.

Former LaCosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 4 with a double and a single 1 rbi and 1 run for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the Albuquerque Isotopes 10-4.