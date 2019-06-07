North County MLB & College News

Loading...
Davis Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comets alum Tony Wolters went 0 for 4 for the Colorado Rockies as they were defeated by the Chicago Cubs 9-8. 

Former Palomar Comets alum Tyler Saladino went 1 for 3 with a 2 run homer 3 runs scored for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Salt Lake Bees 9-0. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 3 in the game.  Mickey Moniak’s 2 for 5 performance for the Reading Phillies, the former LaCosta Canyon Maverick doubled, singled, with 1 RBI and 1 run scored as they defeated the Akron Rubber Ducks by a 3-2 score.

La Costa Canyon alum Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a single along with an RBI for the Iowa Cubs as they lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas by an 8-5 score. 
Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 0 for 3 with 1 run scored for the Iowa Cubs as they were defeated by the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-4. 

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Mike Leake improves his record to 5-6 as he pitched 9 innings gave up 6 hits 1 run 1 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. 

