North County MLB Baseball Highlights 5-9-18

David Willauer — Former University of San Diego product Kris Bryant went 2 for 4 as he hit his 6th home run along with a single scored 2 runs and 2 rbi’s to pace the Chicago Cubs to a 13-4 win over the Florida Marlins.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar product Tony Wolters made an appearance as a pinch hitter for the Colorado Rockies as he walked today but the Rockies were defeated by the Los Angeles Angels by a 8-0 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief for the Seattle Mariners as they were defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays by a 5-2 score. Vincent pitched 1.1 inning gave up 1 hit, 1 walk and struck out 1 batter.

Former Mission Hills product River Stevens went 0 for 4 batting for the San Antonio Missions as he struck out one time defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a 4-0 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Phil Evans for the Las Vegas 51’s went 1 for 4 with a homer as they were defeated by the Fresno Grizzlies by a 14-4 score.

Former Lacosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 0 for 3 but scored a run and he walked for the Clearwater Threshers as they were defeated by the Lakeland Flying Tigers by a 6-5 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 for the Inland Empire 66ers with 2 singles as they defeated the Lancaster Jet Hawks by a 9-8 score.