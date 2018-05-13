North County MLB Baseball Highlights 5-13-18

David Willauer — Former Palomar Nick Vincent made an appearance on the mound as he pitched 1 inning as the Seattle Mariners were defeated by the Detroit Tigers by a 5-4 score.

Former USD Torero Kris Bryant went 0 for 4 for the Chicago Cubs as they were defeated by their South Side baseball rival the Chicago White Sox by a 5-3 score.

2 local Palomar Comets played against each other as Tyler Saladino went 2 for 4 with 1 rbi and 2 run scored to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. For the Rockies, former RBV Longhorn Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 as he blasted his 2nd home run a solo shot.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens went 0 for 3 with 1 walk but the Frisco Roughriders defeated the San Antonio Mission by a 10-3 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and 1 run scored to pace the Clearwater Threshers to a 7-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a solo home run and 3 rbi’s to pace the Las Vegas 51’s to a Albuquerque Isotopes.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 2 in the contest as the Inland Empire 66ers defeated the Stockton Ports by a 3-2 score.