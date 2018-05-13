North County MLB Baseball Highlights 5-12-18

Former University of San Diego Torrero Kris Bryant went 0 for 3 with 2 walks and scored 1 run as the Chicago Cubs defeated the Chicago White Sox by a 8-4 score.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance for the Seattle Mariners as he pitched 1 inning gave up 1 hit and recorded 2 strikeouts as the Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers by a 9-5 score.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers and struck out as the Brew Crew were defeated by the Colorado Rockies by a 4-0 score.

Former Mission Hills Grizzlie River Stevens went 1 for 4 with a single for the San Antonio Missions as they defeated the Frisco Roughriders by a 2-1 score.

Former Palomar product James Hoyt pitched pitched 1.2 innings and recorded 1 strikeout as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Salt Lake Bees by a 7-4 score.

Former LaCosta Canyon product Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored to pace the Clearwater Threshers to a 7-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas

Former LaCosta Canyon product Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single for the Las Vegas 51’s as they were defeated by the Albuquerque Isotopes by a 6-3 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored as the Stockton Ports defeated the Inland Empire 66ers by a 7-5 score.