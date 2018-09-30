North County MLB Baseball Highlights

Former Vista Panther alum Trevor Cahill made a relief appearance for the Oakland A’s as he became the winner in today’s game at 7-4 on the season and pitched 4 innings gave up 1 hit 1 run 1 walk and struck out 2 batters as they defeated the Anaheim Angels by a 5-2 score.

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 0 for 4 for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the Washington Nationals by a 12-2 score.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for the Milwaukee Brewers and grounded out in the 3rd inning as they defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-5.

Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made a relief appearance on the mound for the Seattle Mariners as he was the winner at 4-4 on the season and pitched 1 inning and struck out 1 batter.

as they defeated the Texas Rangers 4-1.