North County Mini Maker Faire 6/10

San Diego Maker’s Guild —-The North County Mini Maker Faire is back; co-hosted by the San Diego Maker’s Guild and the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. This weekend event falls on Father’s Day Weekend, June 17-18, making it a perfect family event. June 17, 9:00 AM to June 18, 4:30 PM.

The Mini Maker Faire is a celebration of the Maker Movement and do-it-yourself culture. There will be steampunk exhibits, robots, 3D printers, pixelated art, antique tractor parades, battle pond shows, cardboard combat bots, air rockets and more! All the makings to inspire, create and invent all makers of all ages.

History of the Maker Faire: The first Maker Faire launched in May 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area and was quickly followed by Faires in Austin, Detroit and New York City, as well as others around the world. Technology has lowered the barriers to becoming a Maker and this has launched the Maker Movement, which fuels Maker Faire. Maker Faire was designed to be forward-looking, showcasing Makers who are exploring new forms and new technologies. But it is not just for exhibiting what is new in technical fields – Maker Faire features innovation and experimentation across the spectrum of science, engineering, art, performance, and craft.

The North County Mini Maker Faire is the Northern version of San Diego’s Annual Maker Faire that occurs in the fall at Balboa Park.

About the San Diego Makers Guild: … The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at www.SDMakersGuild.org

San Diego Maker’s Guild Website: http://northcounty.makerfaire.com/

