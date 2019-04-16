Loading...
North County Major and Minor League Baseball

April 16, 2019

David Willauer — Former Vista High Panther alum Trevor Cahill started on the mound for the Anaheim Angels as he pitched 4 innings gave up 5 hits 4 runs 4 earned 2 walks and 2 strikeouts as they lost to the Texas Rangers 12-7.  The former Panther didn’t get the loss.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 5 with 1 RBI for the San Antonio Missions as they fell to the Nashville Sounds 10-5.
Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with 2 singles for the Reading Fightin Phils as they fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-2.
Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Phil Evans went 1 for 4 with a single and an rbi for the Iowa Cubs as they fell 10-5 to the Oklahoma City Dodgers.
