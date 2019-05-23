Loading...
North County Local Athletes

David Willauer — Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet alum Tony Wolters went 2 for 5 with 1 home run 1 single, 2 runs scored and 3 rbi’s for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3.

Former Palomar Comet alum Tyler Saladino went 0 for 3 for the San Antonio Missions as they were defeated by the Round Robin Express 4-0. 

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick alum Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored for the Reading Fightin Phils as they defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 9-1.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Phil Evans went 1 for 3 with a single and scored 1 run for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Iowa Stormchasers 5-3.

Former Fallbrook Warriors alum Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 3 for the Mobile Bay Bears and 1 run scored as they defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 3-0. 

Former Carlsbad Lancer alum Connor McKenna went 1 for 3 for the Oklahoma Sooners as they defeated the Baylor Bears in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament by a 8-2 score. 

Former San Marcos Knight alum Zack Prajzner went 1 for 3 with a single for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 12-6 as their season ends to the Yellowjackets of Georgia Tech. 

