North County Lions Screened 343 Children’s Paradise Pre-School Children

San Marcos, CA Septenber 2018 – San Marcos Lions and San Diego North County Lions Clubs screened 343 Pre-School children in four locations August 28-31, 2018 as part of their KidSight USA program.

Vision screenings were provided by “certified screeners” Norm MacKenzie, President San Marcos Lions Club and President John Ruiz, San Diego North County Lions Club. “The actual screenings took less than a minute per child utilizing the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener, but benefits can last a lifetime,” said Norm MacKenzie while John Ruiz noted that “Early screening leads to early detection, which helps ensure that children get the follow-up care they need.” “Lions want to make sure that correctible vision problems don’t stand in the way of our children learning and seeing the world clearly,” both said.

More than 12 million school-age children in the United States have some form of vision problem, yet only one in three have received eye care services before age six. Many vision problems run the risk of becoming permanent if not corrected by age seven, when the eye reaches full maturity. Vision plays an important role in education. According to educational experts, 80 percent of learning is visual.

The screening event is part of a nationwide initiative called Lions KidSight USA, a national coalition that brings together Lions programs that screen children from 6 months to 6 years of age. KidSight USA was developed by Lions in the U.S. to protect the eye health of America’s children in their early years. Lions in the U.S. currently screen more than 500,000 children per year. Learn more about Lions KidSight USA at KidSightUSA.org.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.4 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in more than 210 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. Learn more about Lions Clubs International at lionsclubs.org.

For more information on the screening event or to learn more about the San Marcos Lions Club and its service projects, contact President Norm MacKenzie at 760-802-6018 or visit the website at http://www.sanmarcoslions.org.