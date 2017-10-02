North County Lifeline Hosts the First Annual Community Impact Awards

Recognizing Community Members for their Extraordinary Efforts in Assisting Youth in Crisis

Evening Hosted By Local CBS News 8 Reporter Alicia Summers

Vista, CA- On Monday, October 16, 2017 North County Lifeline will host its first Annual Community Impact Awards. The awards event will honor organizations and individuals from the local community who make extraordinary contributions to North County Lifeline, and improve the lives of youth and families in North County.

Alicia Summers from CBS New 8 will host the event and present awards to the 2017 Community Impact Award winners. During the evening three awards will be presented; the Community Impact Award, Connector of the Year Award and the Client Advocate of the Year Award. The organizations and community members that have been nominated for these awards have put in their personal time, donations, and energy to make a difference for hundreds of children in difficult situations and circumstances.

In addition, the program will feature an annual review of the achievements of North County Lifeline along with future growth and needs opportunities for the organization.

“I am excited that the organization will have the privilege to thank the people and organizations that help Lifeline achieve its goal of building self-reliant families and youth,” says Executive Director Donald Stump.

Attend to see who wins. Please register and RSVP for the event by going to www.nclifeline.org or emailing Storme Lanegan at slanegan@nclifeline.org.

Nominate a Winner!

Nominations are open to anyone in the community and can be submitted online. To nominate a winner, please go to https://www.nclifeline.org/community-impact-awards on the

North County Lifeline’s website and click on the tab labeled “Nominate Someone”. All nominations must be submitted by September 15, 2017. Community Impact Award winners will be announced during the event on October 16th starting at 5:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at 6:30 p.m.