Vista, CA — North County Lifeline Community Resource Fair at 200 Michigan Avenue, Vista on February 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST. Community Youth & Family Resource Fair brought to you by a community collaboration between North County Domestic Violence Coalition and North County Lifeline. Come and learn about the resources available in our community. Parent workshops will be available, games & activities for kids & families, food and entertainment.