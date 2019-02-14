Loading...
 North County Lifeline Community Resource Fair

By   /  February 14, 2019  /  No Comments

  Vista, CA — North County Lifeline Community Resource Fair at 200 Michigan Avenue, Vista on February 23, 2019 from  12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PST. Community Youth & Family Resource Fair brought to you by a community collaboration between North County Domestic Violence Coalition and North County Lifeline. Come and learn about the resources available in our community. Parent workshops will be available, games & activities for kids & families, food and entertainment.
