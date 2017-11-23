North County Holiday Event Slated To Make A Big Difference In Young People’s Lives

Vista Community Clinic’s 31st Annual Holiday Homes Tour event benefits health services for underprivileged children.

North County health center, Vista Community Clinic, now with six locations serving the health needs of San Diego North County residents, will be holding its annual Holiday Homes Tour on Sunday, December 3rd. This event will mark the 31st year VCC has held the event, a benefit for the VCC Kare for Kids Fund to provide medical services to underprivileged children. The tour stands to be an entertaining Holiday event for participants that can have a fun time while also giving back to those most vulnerable.

A team of professional designers will give their time and talents to create elegant holiday displays in four beautiful residences in Vista, that ticket holders will be able to tour. Also featured in the tour is the historic Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, considered to be one of the best preserved historic structures in the state, decorated for the holidays as well.

Tour visitors will also have the opportunity to shop at the Holiday Bazaar, featuring the work of local artisans. The outdoor market will feature clothing, jewelry, home décor and skin care products. A gourmet food truck will offer various breakfast and lunch choices.

Tickets to the tour are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour. To purchase tickets, visit www.vcc.clinic/hht or call 760.631.5000 x1139 to speak with Betsy Heightman, the tour’s developer. On the day of the tour, tickets can still be purchased at the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, 640 Alta Vista Drive, Vista.