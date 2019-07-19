Loading...
North County Hispanic Chamber Summer Celebration

Vista, CA –Summer celebration and networking event on Saturday, August 17th 4:30 to 7 pm. Please join us to celebrate and enjoy appetizers and music at Vista Film Hub Co-working Space 170 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista.

Congratulations to our member and Co-founder of The Film Hub/ Executive Producer of Vista based, Inspired Images Studios

Register For Summer Celebrationhttp:// Register For Summer Celebration

Register for Upcoming Trends in Global Expansion

InBiz Latino | 663 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, Suite 233 , San Marcos, CA 92078

