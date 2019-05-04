North County Sports Highlights

David Willauer — Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fighting Phils as they were defeated by the Akron Rubberducks 7-0.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 5 with a home run 1 single 2 rbi’s and 2 runs scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-1

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Montgomery Bisquits 7-5.

The Caimans of Classical Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian Eagles by a 5-0 score. Tim Boshaw is the winner for Classical Academy.

Tri City Christian defeated Escondido Charter 5-0. Eric Fritzsch is the winner for the Tri City Christian Eagles.