Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  North County Sports Highlights

North County Sports Highlights

By   /  May 3, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Willauer — Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Reading Fighting Phils as they were defeated by the Akron Rubberducks 7-0.

Former Lacosta Canyon Mavericks alum Phil Evans went 2 for 5 with a home run 1 single 2 rbi’s and 2 runs scored for the Iowa Cubs as they defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-1

Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Brandon Sandoval went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and 1 run scored for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Montgomery Bisquits 7-5.

The Caimans of Classical Academy defeated Santa Fe Christian Eagles by a 5-0 score.  Tim Boshaw is the winner for Classical Academy.

Tri City Christian defeated Escondido Charter 5-0.  Eric Fritzsch is the winner for the Tri City Christian Eagles. 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on May 3, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 3, 2019 @ 11:53 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Sports

Read More →