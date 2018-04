Former Fallbrook Warrior Mike Leake improves his record to 3-2 after losing 2 straight games as he pitched 6 innings gave up 6 hits 4 runs 4 earned 1 walk and 6 strikeouts as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Cleveland Indians by a 12-4 score.

Former University of San Diego Torero Kris Bryant played 3b for the Chicago Cubs today and with the bat he went 0 for 3 as the Southside Cubbies defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a 3-0 score.