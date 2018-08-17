North County High School Sports News

David Willauer….Lady Wildcats of El Camino Victorious In Golf Home Opener The El Camino Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista at the Arrowood golf course. The Lady Cats won by a score of 225-258. Medalist was a tie. Janae Leovao and Jasmine Leovao freshman twins from El Camino shot even par 36.

—Vista Panthers swept Pacific Ridge High School in 3 sets at their season opener Thursday evening, 25-22, 27-25 and 25-20. Freshman Leneia Niko led the team with 10 kills while Rylee Callen tallied 10 block kills followed by Julia O’Neill and Addison Elvin with 8 blocks each. Skylee Nelson garnered 4 ace serves while Addison Elvin added 10 digs followed by Emilie Davis with 8 digs. Panthers are 1-0.