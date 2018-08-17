North County High School Sports News

David Willauer….Lady Wildcats of El Camino Victorious In Golf Home Opener The El Camino Lady Wildcats hosted the Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista at the Arrowood golf course. The Lady Cats won by a score of 225-258. Medalist was a tie. Janae Leovao and Jasmine Leovao freshman twins from El Camino shot even par 36.
—Vista Panthers swept Pacific Ridge High School in 3 sets at their season opener Thursday evening, 25-22, 27-25 and 25-20. Freshman Leneia Niko led the team with 10 kills while Rylee Callen tallied 10 block kills followed by Julia O’Neill and Addison Elvin with 8 blocks each. Skylee Nelson garnered 4 ace serves while Addison Elvin added 10 digs followed by Emilie Davis with 8 digs. Panthers are 1-0.
Former Fallbrook Warrior alum Mike Leake made an appearance on the mound for the Seattle Mariners as they defeated the Oakland A’s 2-0 in 12 innings. The former Warrior pitched 8 innings gave up 2 hits 1 walk and 6 strikeouts but didn’t get the win.
— Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Kingston Liniak went 1 for 3 with a single for the GCL Tigers as they defeated the GCL West Yankees 3-0.
— Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens came in and played 2b for the San Antonio Missions didn’t get a chance to bat but the Missions defeated the Springfield Cardinals 5-3.
— Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino 0 for 3 with a walk for the Colorado Sky Sox as they fell to the Iowa Cubs 9-4.
— Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Bradenton Maurauders 2-1.
— Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 0 for 3 for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 6-5. Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 2 with a double for the Mobile Bay Bears as they fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 3-1.