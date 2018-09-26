North County High School Sports News

Vista is now 7/10 and 1/2 in league.



Girls Golf – Oceanside at El Camino at Arrowood golf course par 36. El Camino 236 Oceanside 299. Medalist Jasmine Leovao 37

-Vista Girls Volleyball lost to Rancho Buena Vista High in three sets, 13-25, 21-25 and 17-25. The Panthers’ Rylee Callen led the team with 4 kills and 12 blocks while Emilie Davis had 2 aces. Gabby Crouch had 8 digs and Addison Elvin tallied 10 assists.