North County High School Sports News

September 26, 2018

Volleyball – Mission Vista defeated San Pasqual in volleyball 3 games to 0 – 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Kills: Daysha Halbert and Callah Glauch (M) 9
Digs: Kiersten Bellotti and Daysha Halbert (M) 6
Assists: Abigail Reinard (M) 22
Volleyball – League Volleyball Meet: LCC def CCA 3 games to 2 – 21-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-7

LCC Stats:
Sophia Tulino 22 Kills
Morgan Lewis 21 Kills
Mia Schafer 36 Assists
Mia Schafer 6 aces
Sophia Theriot 13 digs
Volleyball -Vista Girls Volleyball lost to Rancho Buena Vista High in three sets, 13-25, 21-25 and 17-25. The Panthers’ Rylee Callen led the team with 4 kills and 12 blocks while Emilie Davis had 2 aces. Gabby Crouch had 8 digs and Addison Elvin tallied 10 assists.

Vista is now 7/10 and 1/2 in league.

Girls Golf  –  Oceanside at El Camino at Arrowood golf course par 36. El Camino 236 Oceanside 299. Medalist Jasmine Leovao 37
  Published: September 26, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 26, 2018 @ 10:50 pm
  Sports

